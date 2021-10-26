    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Three Starters

    WVU head coach Neal Brown gives an update on a few of the injured players.
    Author:

    West Virginia could be without a couple of key players this Saturday when Iowa State comes to town. CB Nicktroy Fortune, DL Akheem Mesidor, and TE Mike O'Laughlin are all dealing with leg injuries at the moment. 

    Head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update on them Tuesday afternoon but says there are still a lot of unknowns in regards to their status for the game. 

    "No, we'll know later in the week. They're leg injuries, so it's kind of a wait-and-see. We had three go down. I think two of them will kind of be Saturday calls and then Akheem [Mesidor] is fine, he practiced the other day."

    West Virginia and Iowa State are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+/Big 12 NOW.

