Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Three Starters

West Virginia could be without a couple of key players this Saturday when Iowa State comes to town. CB Nicktroy Fortune, DL Akheem Mesidor, and TE Mike O'Laughlin are all dealing with leg injuries at the moment.

Head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update on them Tuesday afternoon but says there are still a lot of unknowns in regards to their status for the game.

"No, we'll know later in the week. They're leg injuries, so it's kind of a wait-and-see. We had three go down. I think two of them will kind of be Saturday calls and then Akheem [Mesidor] is fine, he practiced the other day."

West Virginia and Iowa State are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+/Big 12 NOW.

