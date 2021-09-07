Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Tony Mathis, Mike O'Laughlin

The latest on the injury front for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he is "hopeful" that running back Tony Mathis will play this Saturday vs Long Island but still considers tight end Mike O'Laughlin as "doubtful".

Both missed the team's season opener vs Maryland.

West Virginia and Long Island kicks off at 5 p.m. at Mountaineer Field.

