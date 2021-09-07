September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Tony Mathis, Mike O'Laughlin

The latest on the injury front for the Mountaineers.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he is "hopeful" that running back Tony Mathis will play this Saturday vs Long Island but still considers tight end Mike O'Laughlin as "doubtful". 

Both missed the team's season opener vs Maryland.

West Virginia and Long Island kicks off at 5 p.m. at Mountaineer Field.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Tony Mathis
Football

Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Tony Mathis, Mike O'Laughlin

USATSI_16686645_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 2

USATSI_16686854_168388579_lowres
Football

A Week to Clean Things Up for WVU

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass to West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Football

WVU Releases Depth Chart vs LIU

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (16) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Winston Wright Jr. Sets Record vs. Maryland

Mountaineer Field
Football

WVU Releases Stadium Protocols for the Season Opener

Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 10.42.02 AM
Recruiting

WVU QB Commit Nicco Marchiol Puts Up Big Numbers in Season Opener

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates