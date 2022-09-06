Neal Brown Provides Injury Updates from Pitt Game

West Virginia lost a couple of key pieces during the Backyard Brawl with starting CB Charles Woods and OL Jordan White both exiting the game. For the most part, WVU came out of the game pretty healthy and it seems like there is optimism in regards to White being ready for Saturday's matchup against Kansas.

Tuesday afternoon, WVU head coach Neal Brown provided the latest update on Woods, White, and a few others that did not play last Thursday.

"I really don't know just yet. We're waiting on some guys," said Brown. "Charles Woods got hurt in the game. I don't really have an update on him right now. Jordan White, he's moving around. I think he's probable for the game. Probably know more after practice today. [Tirek Austin-Cave] didn't play. He'll be questionable again. He has not practiced since our second scrimmage full speed. He's going to get some work today. Tomorrow, we're going to see, but I would say questionable. [Jalen] Thornton, he was out. He's been limited. He's probably another week away."

WVU will be shorthanded at cornerback to begin the Kansas game assuming Woods is unable to go and with Wesley McCormick suspended for the first half after being flagged for targeting in the second half of last week's game. Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Mumu Bin-Wahad are a couple of names that could slide into a larger role this week.

