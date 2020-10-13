SI.com
Neal Brown Provides Updates on VanDarius Cowan, James Gmiter

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference and gave an update on linebacker VanDarius Cowan (leg) and offensive lineman James Gmiter (tested positive for COVID).

"I'm trying to get it cleared up on James [Gmiter] exactly where he's at, I'll know more probably tomorrow and probably talk about it more on the radio show. Not trying to avoid it, I just don't have a real clear answer for you right now. VanDarius [Cowan] has not practiced yet and he's going to try in a limited capability today and we'll see how that goes."

Cowan came up injured after notching a sack vs Oklahoma State and has not played since. He only played in two games last year after a knee injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season. If the Mountaineers can get Cowan back to full health, he will add a huge boost to the defense's pass rush. In just four games in the old gold and blue, Cowan has totaled 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

As for Gmiter, he started the first two games at guard and had been playing well but was not allowed to participate vs Baylor two weeks ago after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Mountaineers have improved their run blocking, but have taken a bit of a step back in pass protection and Gmiter has the experience to help sure up some of those pass pro blunders.

