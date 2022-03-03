Neal Brown Speaks on Josh Chandler-Semedo's Decision to Transfer

Last week, West Virginia starting linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo took Mountaineer nation by surprise by entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. Semedo had already graduated from WVU, so had the news occurred at the end of the season, it wouldn't have been as shocking. However, he initially decided to use his COVID year and return for a fifth season in Morgantown.

During Thursday's spring football media luncheon, head coach Neal Brown was asked about his decision to transfer.

"I think he's a good kid. I don't have anything negative to say. I don't think it serves myself or our program to get up here and talk about guys that have left," Brown said. "For whatever reason, he decided to leave we're going to coach the ones we got. He made a decision. The one thing about him is, I was as surprised when he came back. He came to me sometime in December and said that he was coming back. That was a surprise to me. Then, I think his feelings changed over the course of a five or six week period and he can answer to that. But we don't have any ill will toward him. The attitude I've taken is hey, we want to coach kids that want to be here. So, let's take what we have and coach them up as best we can and let's create a great environment where they're excited."

During his time at WVU, Chandler-Semedo recorded 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Neal Brown also mentioned that the coaching staff's intention was to always add a linebacker through the transfer portal, so his departure won't effect their plans all that much moving forward.

