Neal Brown Speaks on QB Situation vs K-State

It's been a rough couple of weeks for West Virginia starting quarterback JT Daniels and those struggles resulted in a couple of opportunities for sophomore Garrett Greene to get some run at the position and he took full advantage of it.

In relief of Daniels, Greene completed 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in addition to 119 yards and two scores on the ground.

Despite JT Daniels being listed as the starter on this week's depth chart, Brown says he has not decided on who will start this Saturday's game against Kansas State.

"Probably won't name one. I will say this, Garrett earned the opportunity to play more. But we'll get both those guys ready and we'll be getting Nicco [Marchiol] more snaps too. He's got some games now because he doesn't have to redshirt and I'm impressed with how much better he's getting. But Garrett earned the opportunity to play more."

The Mountaineers and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN+.

