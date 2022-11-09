Skip to main content

Neal Brown Speaks on the Program's Shortcomings

WVU head football coach Neal Brown discusses the team's struggles this season.

West Virginia is staring at its third losing season in four years under head coach Neal Brown unless a serious amount of luck falls into their lap and they win four straight games, including a bowl game.

The program feels like it's heading in the wrong direction and there's a lot of pressure surrounding Brown and his staff to get things figured out before it's too late. During Tuesday's press conference, Brown was asked about how he would explain the state of the program and what needs to happen moving forward.

"Football problems, those are better than 99.9% of other people's problems, so I'm not going to get too hung up on them," Brown said. "I hate it because the investment level is high. And when things don't go the way you want them to go, it's disappointing. But you always have next.

"I think we're capable and we've shown we're capable of playing good football. We've lost some close games and I don't think that anybody within our program has lost vision of the fact that we can compete and beat anybody in our league. That's the positive. Have we had injuries? Yes. Are we going to keep moving some pieces around and keep trying to find some solutions for those injuries? The answer is yes. All you do is focus on the week at hand. You really got to be where your feet are and really worry about the here and now and that's what we're doing."

