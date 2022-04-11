Neal Brown Tabs Standouts from Spring Practice No. 9

Running back

"Justin Johnson had a big day today. He was our leading rusher today and he had a big run. He's been really consistent, but this was his best day of the spring. I was pleased with that."

Wide Receiver

"I thought our top three wideout Sam [James], Bryce [Ford-Wheaton], and KP [Kaden Prather], all made explosive plays. We did some play action stuff today and we had a couple of catch and runs from Sam. Graeson Malashevich ran with the twos and made some nice third down catches."

Tight End

"Brian Polendey made a couple of nice plays in the pass game. He's been a blocker most of his career and we're limited receiver wise right now until we get the guys that have signed. So, he split out and made a couple of plays today, so that was good to see."

Offensive line

"Both guards, Doug Nester and James Gmiter, we've really pushed them to be technicians and they did a nice job of that on the interior today."

Defensive Line/Edge

"Jordan Jefferson is really coming on. He had a setback in the winter where he missed a couple of weeks but he finished the year last year playing well and he's playing well. Did a really good job today. Both bandits, Lanell Carr and Jared Bartlett showed up and made plays. Today was about finding out what guys we can really press and play a number of snaps and I thought Zeiqui [Lawton] stepped up and did that."

Secondary

"Davis Mallinger played more within himself. He didn't make a big play, just thought he made some routine plays today. Aubrey Burks is really coming on and is really playing that same spot that Sean Mahone held down and I thought he had a really good day today. Then, Malachi Ruffin, had a pick in the end zone in a two-minute situation. He's been a great special teams player for us and he's getting some opportunities this spring and he made a big play. Andrew Wilson-Lamp who will be a factor for us in the fall, he had a nice day today as well."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.