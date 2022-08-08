Skip to main content

Newcomers Who Are Impressing Neal Brown

The WVU head coach lists a handful of guys who have caught his attention early on in fall camp.

Through a week of practice, there are a few players already starting to stand out to West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, especially some newcomers. During his press conference on Saturday, Brown rattled off a number of new guys who have looked good early on.

DE Asani Redwood

"Asani Redwood is a guy that's got a great story. He's only played football really, this is his third fall. He's put on a good amount of weight since he's been here. Over the last two years, he's put on almost 90 pounds which is unheard of. But I like the way he moves; strong. Very few bad habits. Comes from a strong, really good high school program. I like him."

CB Jaylon Shelton

"Jaylon Shelton, who just got here in July, he's made a positive impression through five practices. Can retain information - intelligent football player."

LB Tirek Austin-Cave

"I think Tirek really runs well. He's still learning what to do but he runs well."

CB Rashad Ajayi & CB Wesley McCormick

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Both transfer corners are definitely going to be factors. They'll push to be starters and they'll play a lot."

RB C.J. Donaldson

"Offensively, C.J. Donaldson is a kid that's going to play. He gives us a lot of flexibility. He can play up to three positions - tight end, running back, receiver. He'll play. You'll see him. He's going to give defenses some personnel issues."

WR Cortez Braham & WR Jeremiah Aaron

"Cortez Braham through five practices, he's definitely going to be able to help us. Jeremiah [Aaron] is a little bit more behind. We've got time for him to catch up but Cortez being here since May [helps]."

