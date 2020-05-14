NFL in West Virginia?

The coronavirus has changed the way we as people live not only now, but seemingly forever.

So many uncertainties surround us that have us thinking everyday, will football come back? Will sports in general come back soon? Will restaurants re-open? Churches? All of these questions have no answers, nor timelines to when we will receive answers.

With several franchises unsure if they will be able to hold training camps due to their respective state still being shut down, team are having to do their due diligence and seek others options.

In a segment on the NFL Network, insider Ian Rapoport talked about the possibility of teams heading to the Mountain State to hold training camp in spite of the pandemic.

"What teams are doing right now, is calling around making some contingency plans. I know that some teams have been in touch with The Greenbrier in West Virginia, which of course has hosted a couple of different teams for training camps in the past - the Texans and the Saints. They've talked to The Greenbrier about what if we did training camp there? That would be one option. West Virginia is one of those states that has opened up somewhat to this point. So much is in the air right now, but teams are trying to make sure that if they can not hold training camp, when and where they were originally slated to, that they have a different place to do it," Rapoport said.

This could end up being a real possibility for some nearby teams that have to alter their original plans. With the fear of spreading COVID-19, I would assume that the public health officials will be against letting fans in to watch training camps. So although it would be a unique opportunity for fans to see teams up close and in person that they wouldn't normally have the chance to get, it likely won't be allowed.

Do you see NFL teams moving their training camps to The Greenbrier in southern West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

