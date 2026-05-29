Nick Saban Was the First Person to Call Rich Rodriguez About WVU Opening

West Virginians love to see other West Virginians doing well. They also care about their home state and the success of West Virginia University and it's athletics.

Although the greatest coach in the history of college football was never the head man in Morgantown, Nick Saban found a way to give back and help be a part of Rich Rodriguez's unthinkable return to the sidelines at Mountaineer Field.

“I think the first call I got was from Coach Saban, who I’ve known," Rodriguez said in an interview on Next Up with Adam Breneman. "I think they used Coach Saban as kind of a reference to see if there’s an interest, tell them that you might be getting called, and all that. Coach Saban, I’ve known for a long time. We’re both from Marion County. But he called me and said, ‘I think they have an interest in you,’ and ‘What’s your thought process? Would you be interested?’ and all that. It might have been a week or so later that Wren called and said they wanted to do a Zoom thing.”

Saban's involvment

March 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Nick Saban answer questions from the news media at the Saban Center Topping Out ceremony. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saban's assistance in the coaching search over a year ago became public knowledge within the first couple of weeks of December, thanks to Pat McAfee and then eventually Saban confirming it himself during an appearance on his show.

“I just talked to Wren a couple times about who was the best fit. Who was the best fit for West Virginia? It’s not just about coaching knowledge or what your record was in some other part of the country. How do you fit? How do you believe? How are you going to relate to the people? How are you going to be able to recruit the players you need to compete against the competition and dominate the competition? I think Rich is the right guy to do that.”

The right guy at the right time

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Because of the way he departed, there is always going to be a segment of the West Virginia fan base that will fail to ever forgive Rodriguez, and that's okay. But the truth of the matter is, if there is one guy who can breathe new life into this tradition rich program, it's Rich Rodriguez.

Not only did he have a ton of success here before, but he cares deeply about the program and the state. It means a little extra to him. As he has said time and time again, "it's personal."

From 2019 up until the day Rodriguez was hired in December of 2024, the excitement and optimism around the football program were at or near an all-time low in the modern era. Sure, bringing in an up-and-coming coordinator or a young, successful head coach at the Group of Six level may have been what most expected WVU to do, but none of them would know the situation they are walking into quite like Rodriguez. There was no adjustment period making the move from Jacksonville State to West Virginia because he's been there, done that. The only thing he needs is time to get the roster to where he can compete for a Big 12 title, which will happen sooner rather than later.