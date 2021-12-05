Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Odds for West Virginia's Bowl Game vs Minnesota

    The Mountaineers are considered small favorites.
    Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers accepted an invitation to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 28th at 10:15 p.m. EST at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona against the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Big Ten. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

    According to The Action Network, the Mountaineers are two-point favorites over the Gophers. Just like their record, West Virginia is 6-6 against the spread this year with the under cashing seven times. As for Minnesota, they are 7-4-1 against the spread with the over and the under each cashing six times.

    The total for this game is currently at 47, per the Action Network. Other books will provide odds for this bowl matchup within the next 24 hours.

