OFFICIAL: Clint Trickett Hired by Marshall

The former Mountaineer has returned to the Mountain State.
Wednesday evening, the Marshall football program announced the hiring of former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett as the team's passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach. 

Trickett has been in coaching essentially since his playing days ended at WVU in 2014. He began as the quarterbacks coach at the junior college level at East Mississippi, which is home to the first two seasons of the "Last Chance U" series on Netflix. Trickett spent two years there before making the jump to Division I where he was hired by Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic to coach tight ends from 2017-19. In 2020, Trickett was promoted to co-offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Willie Taggart.

The Owls offense really struggled this fall as they averaged just 324.6 total yards of offense (117th) and 18.9 (115th) points per game. At the end of the season, Florida Atlantic elected to part ways with Trickett putting him back on the open market. Now, he'll get a fresh start with the Thundering Herd as he looks to continue to climb the coaching ranks at such a young age. 

