OFFICIAL: Former WVU OL Blaine Scott Chooses New School

Blaine Scott has made his decision.
Author:
Publish date:
Blaine Scott

Monday evening, former West Virginia offensive lineman Blaine Scott announced that he will be transferring to UNC. No, not North Carolina but the University of Northern Colorado.

During his three years in Morgantown, Scott appeared in a total of seven games and provided depth at both guard spots. With the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester and the return of James Gmiter and Jordan White, there wasn't much of a path for playing time for Scott. 

Coming out of high school Scott chose West Virginia over other offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and several others. Prior to signing with West Virginia, Scott was committed to Ole Miss for two months.

