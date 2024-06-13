Official: TE Gregory Genross Signs with West Virginia
JUCO All-American tight end Gregory Genross has officially signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown announced on Thursday.
Genross picked WVU back in early May over offers from Colorado, Houston, Marshall, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, South Alabama, South Florida, Troy, Utah State, and Western Kentucky. In two seasons at Dodge City, Genross hauled in 26 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.
West Virginia entered the spring looking for improved depth at tight end internally from Treylan Davis, Will Dixon, and others but it felt like they needed one more option all along and Genross is the guy they landed on.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
