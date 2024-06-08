Three Breakout Candidates for WVU Football in 2024
A year ago, QB Garrett Greene, RB Jahiem White, and CB Beanie Bishop put together stellar seasons that no one saw coming.
Who could be this year's breakout stars for the Mountaineers? Here are a few players that come to mind as most likely.
1. WR Traylon Ray
Ray caught 18 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, receiving more and more opportunities as the season went. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of former Mountaineer Gary Jennings. The difference between the two is I think Ray is much further along than Jennings was after his first year on campus. Not only do I believe Ray will be one of the top targets for Garrett Greene this fall, but I wouldn't be shocked if he leads all receivers in one of the top three categories - receptions, yards, or touchdowns. He has a knack for finding the soft spots in zone coverage and is pretty advanced for his age when it comes to fighting off man coverage. The magic 8 ball says big things are ahead for the sophomore receiver.
2. DL Dean Martin
You could make the argument that Martin shouldn't be included because he's seen a ton of playing time throughout his career, but this list is not exclusive to guys who have yet to see the field. Everyone has been waiting for Martin to really break through and become one of the top pass rushers in the Big 12. Neal Brown and the defensive staff feel very confident this will be the year that happens. For Martin, it has to be since it's his last in Morgantown.
3. LB Josiah Trotter
This one here, it's a no-brainer. Trotter would have been on the field a year ago and played a massive role as a true freshman if it weren't for the injury he suffered last spring. He's one of the most intelligent players I've watched coming out of high school, at any position. I'm sure having a dad that had a long career in the NFL played a part in that. West Virginia is pretty deep at linebacker, but it's going to be hard to keep Trotter off the field. He's a playmaker and has the potential of being an All-Big 12 caliber player as a redshirt freshman. I don't throw out bold expectations like that very often for a player his age. This kid is special.
