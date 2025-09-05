The One Thing That Could Derail College GameDay Coming to Morgantown
The West Virginia Mountaineers entered into the 2025 College Football season with relatively low expectations. The Vegas oddsmakers set the win total for WVU at just 5.5 wins. That means the smart money people believe WVU is about a six-win team.
When eyes wander to the WVU schedule, it becomes pretty clear why that total was set that way. The Big 12 isn’t the most challenging conference in the Power Four; however, it’s no cake walk either. The Mountaineers are going to be challenged week in and week out to get wins, and that’s why going to Athens, Ohio, and walking away with a win is so important.
If Rich Rodriguez and his team can get a win on the road and move to 2-0, many believe that ESPN's College GameDay will likely come to town. West Virginia hasn’t been fortunate enough or talented enough to host a GameDay experience since November 1, 2014. Losing to Ohio likely eliminates WVU as a possible destination.
GameDay did go to the Pitt versus WVU game back in 2022 in Pittsburgh, though. The Mountaineers lost that game 38-31 in brutal fashion. Rich Rod obviously still has a horrible taste in his mouth in regards to that brutal loss in 2007. I don’t need to remind WVU fans why, however, you can be certain that beating Pitt in Morgantown is something Rodriguez knows he needs to do.
If WVU can get past the Bobcats on Saturday. Mountaineer Nation can be somewhat hopeful that Pat McAfee and the College GameDay crew may be making a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia. This fan base has been waiting since 2014 for this moment. A win over a good, but beatable, Ohio team is all that stands in the way.
Despite being on the road this Saturday, many expect the crowd split to be roughly 50/50. All eyes go to Rich Rod and his team as WVU fans hope for a big win in Week 2. Getting to 2-0 is a must, as this schedule doesn't get any easier after Ohio.
