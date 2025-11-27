Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Releases Initial Injury Report for Texas Tech Matchup

An update on the injury front for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University receiver Preston Fox
West Virginia University receiver Preston Fox / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
West Virginia is gearing up for its final game of the season and will continue its theme of being shorthanded. Earlier this week, head coach Rich Rodriguez revealed that running back Diroe Hubbard would be done for the season, but did not disclose the details of the injury.

"Diore is out for this game, so it's probably going to put Cyncir Bowers in a little bit more playing time and probably get Curtis Jones a little more running back playing time. It's just been one of those crazy years. Isn't that amazing? And all of these happened differently, and how they got injured. Only way to address it is our strength staff and being with them, but you've got to be a deep team and recruit guys that'll be ready."

With Hubbard out, the Mountaineers are now down to Cyncir Bowers, Curtis Jones Jr. (who, of course, is not a full-time back), Clay Ash, and Tyler Jacklich. Expect a heavy dose of Bowers and Jones.

Late last night, both West Virginia and Texas Tech dropped their first injury reports of the week.

Wednesday night's full injury report

West Virginia

OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, RB Diore Hubbard, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, WR Camdon Pitchford, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Jordan Walker, S William Davis, S Julien Horton

QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox

PROBABLE: RB Tyler Jacklich, S Derek Carter Jr.

Texas Tech

OUT: WR T.J. West, WR Roy Alexander, DL Skyler Gill-Howard, CB Maurion Horn

QUESTIONABLE: WR Reggie Virgil, DL A.J. Holmes Jr.

PROBABLE: QB Behren Morton, WR Leyton Stone

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

