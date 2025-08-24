Mountaineers Now

One Week Away: Final WVU Defensive Depth Chart for 2025

Where do things stand leading up to the season?

Josh Wolfe

West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry
West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
West Virginia will line up to play Robert Morris this week, as we have officially made it to game week. Game prep has begun, and now the final question is, who will be playing for Zac Alley's defense?

Today, I am going to make my final projection of the depth chart.

Defensive End

Eddie Kelly Jr.
Missouri Football

SR Eddie Kelly Jr.

RS-JR Adam Tomczyk

RS-SR Devin Grant

Kelly will be able to play multiple spots on the defensive line, but for now, I have him lining up as a 5-technique for the Mountaineers. Tomczyk has been a pleasant surprise during fall camp and has put himself in a position to play significant snaps this season. Having someone with Grant's experience third on the depth chart is a major plus.

Nose Tackle

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.
West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

SO Nate Gabriel

RS-SR Hammond Russell

FR Taylor Brown

This position is going to be a massive strength in 2025. I think the snap distribution here will be along the lines of 40/40/20. Gabriel has very impressive strength, Russell has the experience you want, and Brown is one of the highest-rated WVU recruits of all time.

Defensive Tackle

West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen
West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

RS-SR Edward Vesterinen

RS-JR Asani Redwood

RS-SO Corey McIntyre

A common theme so far on the defensive line is that depth is a major strength. That will continue here as I project all three guys to play. Similar to the other two spots, I think Vesterinen and Redwood will play relatively equal snaps. McIntyre, coming off a serious injury last year, will get the spot snaps.

Bandit

Jimmori Robinson
WVU Athletics Communications

RS-SR Jimmori Robinson***

RS-SR Braden Siders

RS-JR Marshon Oxley

SO Curtis Jones Jr.

I am going with four players at bandit due to the uncertainty surrounding Jimmori Robinson. If he's eligible, he would be the clear starter here. Siders provides veteran experience and should excel against the run. Oxley will be a true third-down specialist, and Jones might be able to find spot snaps.

Mike Linebacker

Reid Carrico
WVU Athletics Communication

RS-SR Reid Carrico

RS-JR Ben Bogle

RS-FR Ashton Woods

I think Carrico is going to be the leader of the defense this season and be a perfect fit for Zac Alley. Bogle will get spot snaps and gain some experience for next season. Woods will likely play a lot of special teams this season.

Will Linebacker

West Virginia University linebacker Chase Wilson
West Virginia University linebacker Chase Wilson / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

RS-SR Chase Wilson

JR Ben Cutter

FR Mike Hastie

Wilson is a physical and smart player who should have a big impact this season. I project he will mainly play inside the box. Cutter has played a lot of snaps for WVU the last two seasons and will likely provide good depth this season. Hastie, I project will not redshirt.

Nickel

West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry
West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

SR Fred Perry

RS-SR Justin Harrington

SO Zae Jennings

Perry is the clear leader in the clubhouse here and will play the majority of the snaps at this position. Harrington, who is now eligible, will be a good complement to Perry. At 6'3", he will add length to the position. Zae Jennings is oozing with potential and will spend 2025 preparing himself to take this spot in 2026.

Field Safety

Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker

RS-SR Jordan Walker

SO Israel Boyce

RS-SR Derek Carter Jr.

Walker brings knowledge and experience with him from the FCS level, and that's why I project him to start. Boyce will still be in line to play a good role, as he has a lot of talent. Carter knows the defense and will provide solid depth.

Boundary Safety

West Virginia University safety Kekoura Tarnue.
West Virginia University safety Kekoura Tarnue. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

SR Kekoura Tarnue

RS-SR Darrian Lewis

FR Julien Horton

Tarnue will be one of the leaders on this defense and might have All-Conference ability. Lewis has a large amount of experience as a three-year starter at Akron. Horton will be another guy that I do not think gets a redshirt this season.

Left Cornerback

Michael Coats Jr.
WVU Athletics Communications

SR Michael Coats Jr.

SR Jason Chambers

SO Keyshawn Robinson

Coats was one of the key transfer additions this offseason as he graded out as one of the top returning corners in the country. Chambers played for cornerback coach Rod West at Appalachian State, so he will push for playing time. Robinson will fend off competition from Nick Taylor.

Right Cornerback

Jordan Scruggs
WVU Athletics Communications

RS-SR Jordan Scruggs

RS-SR Devonte Golden-Nelson

SR Tyrence Crutcher

Scruggs also grades out as one of the highest graded returning corners in the country. Golden-Nelson will be quality depth for the team. Crutcher will fend off competition from true freshman Dawayne Galloway.

Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

