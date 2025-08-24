One Week Away: Final WVU Defensive Depth Chart for 2025
West Virginia will line up to play Robert Morris this week, as we have officially made it to game week. Game prep has begun, and now the final question is, who will be playing for Zac Alley's defense?
Today, I am going to make my final projection of the depth chart.
Defensive End
SR Eddie Kelly Jr.
RS-JR Adam Tomczyk
RS-SR Devin Grant
Kelly will be able to play multiple spots on the defensive line, but for now, I have him lining up as a 5-technique for the Mountaineers. Tomczyk has been a pleasant surprise during fall camp and has put himself in a position to play significant snaps this season. Having someone with Grant's experience third on the depth chart is a major plus.
Nose Tackle
SO Nate Gabriel
RS-SR Hammond Russell
FR Taylor Brown
This position is going to be a massive strength in 2025. I think the snap distribution here will be along the lines of 40/40/20. Gabriel has very impressive strength, Russell has the experience you want, and Brown is one of the highest-rated WVU recruits of all time.
Defensive Tackle
RS-SR Edward Vesterinen
RS-JR Asani Redwood
RS-SO Corey McIntyre
A common theme so far on the defensive line is that depth is a major strength. That will continue here as I project all three guys to play. Similar to the other two spots, I think Vesterinen and Redwood will play relatively equal snaps. McIntyre, coming off a serious injury last year, will get the spot snaps.
Bandit
RS-SR Jimmori Robinson***
RS-SR Braden Siders
RS-JR Marshon Oxley
SO Curtis Jones Jr.
I am going with four players at bandit due to the uncertainty surrounding Jimmori Robinson. If he's eligible, he would be the clear starter here. Siders provides veteran experience and should excel against the run. Oxley will be a true third-down specialist, and Jones might be able to find spot snaps.
Mike Linebacker
RS-SR Reid Carrico
RS-JR Ben Bogle
RS-FR Ashton Woods
I think Carrico is going to be the leader of the defense this season and be a perfect fit for Zac Alley. Bogle will get spot snaps and gain some experience for next season. Woods will likely play a lot of special teams this season.
Will Linebacker
RS-SR Chase Wilson
JR Ben Cutter
FR Mike Hastie
Wilson is a physical and smart player who should have a big impact this season. I project he will mainly play inside the box. Cutter has played a lot of snaps for WVU the last two seasons and will likely provide good depth this season. Hastie, I project will not redshirt.
Nickel
SR Fred Perry
RS-SR Justin Harrington
SO Zae Jennings
Perry is the clear leader in the clubhouse here and will play the majority of the snaps at this position. Harrington, who is now eligible, will be a good complement to Perry. At 6'3", he will add length to the position. Zae Jennings is oozing with potential and will spend 2025 preparing himself to take this spot in 2026.
Field Safety
RS-SR Jordan Walker
SO Israel Boyce
RS-SR Derek Carter Jr.
Walker brings knowledge and experience with him from the FCS level, and that's why I project him to start. Boyce will still be in line to play a good role, as he has a lot of talent. Carter knows the defense and will provide solid depth.
Boundary Safety
SR Kekoura Tarnue
RS-SR Darrian Lewis
FR Julien Horton
Tarnue will be one of the leaders on this defense and might have All-Conference ability. Lewis has a large amount of experience as a three-year starter at Akron. Horton will be another guy that I do not think gets a redshirt this season.
Left Cornerback
SR Michael Coats Jr.
SR Jason Chambers
SO Keyshawn Robinson
Coats was one of the key transfer additions this offseason as he graded out as one of the top returning corners in the country. Chambers played for cornerback coach Rod West at Appalachian State, so he will push for playing time. Robinson will fend off competition from Nick Taylor.
Right Cornerback
RS-SR Jordan Scruggs
RS-SR Devonte Golden-Nelson
SR Tyrence Crutcher
Scruggs also grades out as one of the highest graded returning corners in the country. Golden-Nelson will be quality depth for the team. Crutcher will fend off competition from true freshman Dawayne Galloway.
