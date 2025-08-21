These Three Traits Could Make Nicco Marchiol WVU’s Most Dangerous QB
The countdown clock to kicking off the 2025 season is about to run out, meaning we're about to find out what Rich Rodriguez's plan is at quarterback after letting five guys rep it out during fall camp.
Rodriguez has been very hush-hush with the competition, as he should, but has not been afraid to state his satisfaction with the group's progression. He truly believes he can win with multiple quarterbacks, which was a goal he wanted to reach when they started spring ball.
If you've read my stuff over the last few weeks, you'll know that I don't believe there's much of a reason to look too deep into who takes the field first on August 30th against Robert Morris. Multiple quarterbacks will play in that game, and their performance will set the table for how they approach Week 2 at Ohio and beyond.
But I do think it's at least worth breaking down a few reasons why each guy should be the guy. Today, we start with Nicco Marchiol.
Before you take this as me predicting Marchiol as QB1 or believing he should be the guy, just know, we're going to have a similar article out on Jaylen Henderson (and maybe Max Brown) in the coming days.
Consistency
The one thing I've heard over and over is that Marchiol has been the most consistent quarterback throughout camp. He may not have as much flash as Henderson, but you know what you're going to get from him on a weekly basis.
Nicco is capable of producing big-time plays as well, but even when he's not at his best, the staff should be able to trust that he can do enough to keep the team in the game. Having a quarterback that's boom or bust makes for one of those rickety old wooden roller coaster rides that no one wants to be on. With Marchiol, you can trust you won't be thrown from side to side and in every which direction. He's going to keep the unit on track.
Quick processor
To be a successful quarterback in Rodriguez's system, you have to be able to process things at lightning speed. The goal is to snap the ball every 15 seconds, which isn't much time when you need to relay the call, get lined up, and look at what the defense is presenting you.
Also, processing comes down to making the right reads, and in this offense, Marchiol could have four or five decisions to make on any given snap. Rich Rod doesn't like to call it RPO (run-pass option), but there's a heavy element of it on the call sheet. With what he's already put on film in his time at WVU, he's proven to make the right read more often than not. With the reps he logged in this high-flying offense, it should have advanced that skill.
Calm demeanor with an edge
Nicco has stepped foot in some big moments already in his career, including the Backyard Brawl two years ago as a redshirt freshman. Of course, the coaching staff didn't ask him to do much, but he did what they needed him to in order to win the game. Last year, he looked more than prepared for the moment when getting the start against Arizona and Cincinnati, winning both games. All this kid has done is win football games, going back to his high school days when he was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.
He doesn't give that deer in the headlights look, and when something bad happens or the game feels like it's slipping away, he doesn't panic. Having that type of demeanor is what allows a QB to be successful — they don't let a particular result dictate the next play or series. At the same time, he can play with a little nastiness (hard edge) but channel it to where he doesn't force the issue and have a catastrophic mistake by trying to do too much.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Defense
Rodriguez Sees NFL Future for Michael Coats Jr., Compares Him to Pacman Jones
NCAA's Statement Suggests Jimmori Robinson Will Play for West Virginia in 2025
Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play
Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why