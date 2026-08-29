One Week Out: Our Final WVU Football Depth Chart Projection + Intel

Folks, we have finally made it! It's the final Saturday without Mountaineer football for roughly two months. West Virginia will open up play against Coastal Carolina next week to kick off an eight-game stretch before entering the bye week.

Things can still change between now and the time the ball is teed up, but this will be the final depth chart projection I give before kickoff. If the team releases one for the game, we will be sure to have that posted. Let's get to it.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins, Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, Max Anderson, Wyatt Walker Brown, John Johnson III

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell, Lawrence Autry, Andre Devine, Darius Morant

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson

WR (SL): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Kedrick Triplett, Charlie Hanafin, Greg Wilfred

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, John Neider, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Brad Mossor

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Cam Ball, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Xavier Anderson, Carter Zuliani

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Jonas Muya

LG: Nick Krahe, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa, Landen Livingston, Lamarcus Dillard

RG: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Camden Goforth, Trevor Bigelow

RT: Carsten Casady, Deshawn Woods, Aidan Woods, Andreas Hunter

DEFENSE

DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson, Taylor Brown, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan

NT: Nate Gabriel, Jaylen Thomas, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory

EDGE: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson, David Afogho, Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler

MIKE: Tyler Stolsky, Ashton Woods, Isaiah Patterson, Troy Fischer

WILL: Cam Torbor, Malachi Hood, Ben Cutter, Cam Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr.

Nickel/SAM: Geimere Latimer, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder, Jayden Ballard

CB: Chams Diagne, Jaire Rawlison, ChaMarryus Bomar, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Simaj Hill

CB: Nick Taylor, Keyshawn Robinson, Da'Mun Allen, Vincent Smith, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell

FS: Andrew Powdrell, Matt Sieg, Jacob Bradford, Tim Roberson, Shane Cornali

BS: Kamari Wilson, Kameron Reddic, Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles, Alex Adebayo

Notable changes + updates

QB: No change BUT...

Mike Hawkins Jr., as we've been saying since the spring, is the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. Behind him, though, it gets a little interesting. Scotty Fox has been banged up here and there throughout the offseason, which Rich Rod has mentioned a couple of times, and true freshman Jyron Hughley has looked strong, although he is still developing as a passer. I'll say this: he's a lot closer to Scotty Fox than you might think. That said, Max Brown is still No. 3 because of his experience in the system and in college football overall. Fox is the clear-cut backup, but Hughley should be able to leapfrog Brown at some point this season.

WR (SL): Moved Cyrus Traugh from the Z, listed him No. 2

The Pakersburg native has been one of the preseason darlings, consistently making big plays, even contested ones. They have to find a way to get him on the field, and that will involve him playing multiple spots. With Neider as the No. 2 behind Bray at the Z, Traugh can be the primary backup option in the slot behind Epps. He has been repped there and played well, so expect him to get snaps there, as well as outside.

CB: Keyshawn Robinson up to No. 2

I've gone back and forth between Robinson and JUCO product Da'Mun Allen behind Nick Taylor. The reality is, I think the coaching staff is still trying to figure out the order of the rotation at the position, and that's at both corner spots. Beyond Taylor and Chams Diagne, we will see Allen, Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, and Jaire Rawlison — the order is to be determined.