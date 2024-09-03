Pat McAfee Reacts to WVU's Blowout Loss to Penn State
In the weeks leading up to the West Virginia-Penn State game, former Mountaineer punter/kicker Pat McAfee spent a lot of time hyping up Garrett Greene, Neal Brown, and the rest of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Sure, he may be a little over-the-top with his bias at times, but he is a diehard Mountaineer and did a great job in helping kickstart an electric atmosphere in Morgantown on Friday prior to the game.
Unfortunately, WVU didn't deliver. They were beaten soundly in two of the three phases of the game and found themselves on the wrong side of a 34-12 final score. Tuesday afternoon, McAfee gave his thoughts on the massive letdown.
“West Virginia, obviously, tough start. Two hour delay, people aren’t talking about it. They’re a second half team. And sure, West Virginia had the bigger locker room and access to the entire building during that delay and Penn State was confined to an away visitors locker room, and they came out on the field and played better somehow than they did in the first half. I ain’t worried about West Virginia one bit. We didn’t look great. We were certainly outsized and out-athletic'd in a few postions, but the boys got a long road ahead of them. And those Country Roads are going to take us home to where we belong and that’s going to be the Big 12 championship. So everything I said before the season still remains.”
