    December 16, 2021
    Pat White Lands New Coaching Job

    Former WVU star moves on to the next chapter of his coaching career.
    Arguably the best quarterback in the history of WVU football and one of the best college quarterbacks of all time, Pat White, has been hired as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Campbell University - an FCS program.

    White started his coaching career at Alcorn State as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons before moving on to become the running backs coach at South Florida. This past season, White served as the QB coach at Alabama State. 

    During his time at West Virginia, White threw for 6,059 yards and 56 touchdowns while also rushing for 4,480 yards and 47 touchdowns. 

