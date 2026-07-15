Phil Steele Noticed 'Massive Difference' in Rich Rod's Confidence During Phone Call

Coaches, and fans for that matter, can sleep better at night when they have an older, more mature team. West Virginia's football roster, as a whole, is still fairly young, but they have a boatload of experience along the offensive line and have more proven talent than they fielded last fall.

The program isn't quite where anyone wants it, but it's also light-years better from the group Rich Rod had to throw together in a matter of a few months in his first year back on the job.

Every time he spoke to the media in the spring and every time he has done an interview, including Big 12 media days, you can tell he feels much better about this year's squad. He seems happier, more energetic, and less stressed out. College football writer Phil Steele noticed some of the same things during his hour-long call with him, going over the team for his annual college football preview magazine.

“Massive difference in the conversation with Coach Rodriguez going over the squad with him this year as opposed to last year," Steele said in our recent episode of the In the Gun Podcast. "Last year, when we were going over the roster, a lot of times he’d be like, ‘You know what, Phil? I haven’t seen them yet.’ They had what? 30 players coming in post-spring last year? That’s one of the reasons I picked West Virginia near the bottom of the Big 12. I figure with that much transition, how do you build a team when you’re bringing in that many players after spring practice is over, for crying out loud?

“This year, and it was a common refrain from all the coaches. All the coaches across the country felt they had more of a team this year and that they could coach their players in the spring. But in West Virginia’s case, massively different in the conversation. This year, he went more with the experience level, which I’ve learned going through all the teams with all the coaches this year, that experience is massive.

“I think that was West Virginia’s focus this year," he continued. "You look at the offensive line, a ton more snaps, a ton more starts on the offensive line than there was last year. It was just a massively different phone call with Rich Rod. Last year, I’d say half the players on the team he wasn’t sure of. This year, we could talk about almost everybody on the team.”

Rich Rod's bread and butter can actually be his bread and butter in 2026

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Krahe speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Rich Rodriguez's offenses are humming, it's usually because he has a stout offensive line, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and explosive running backs. Although four of the projected five starters along the offensive line are new to the program, the new unit will enter the season with a combined 5,074 snaps under its belt, assuming it is Carsten Casady, Nick Krahe, Wes King, Amare Grayson, and Kevin Brown.

Mix in a talented dual-threat, highly coveted quarterback in Mike Hawkins Jr., the nation's leading rusher in 2025 (Cam Cook), and a couple of intriguing backs behind him in Amari Latimer and Martavious Boswell, and WVU's offense is set up to do some fun things.