Photo Gallery: Mountaineers Dominate UT Martin

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) rolled in week two over the UT Martin Skyhawks 52-7 at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.
WVU Post Game Notes
- Saturday’s game marked the first meeting between West Virginia and UT Martin.
- The Mountaineers are 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
- West Virginia has scored an opening drive touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024 (vs. Baylor on Nov. 16 and UCF on Nov. 23).
- West Virginia’s 52 total points are the team’s most since Rich Rodriguez returned as head coach and the most since scoring 56 points vs. Duquesne on Sept. 9, 2023.
- West Virginia leads opponents 35-0 in first quarters this season
- WVU put up three touchdowns in the first quarter for the first time since 2022 against Towson.
- Twenty-one points in the first quarter matches the most in a quarter by WVU since Rodriguez’s return in 2025 (21 in the fourth quarter against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025).
- This marks the sixth consecutive season West Virginia has scored 20 or more points in any quarter, including 24 of the last 25 years.
- West Virginia recorded its first defensive shutout since Sept. 11, 2021, against Long Island.
- The Mountaineers shut out UT Martin in the first half, marking the first time the defense shut out teams in the first half in back-to-back games since playing Liberty (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 26) in 2015.
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 41 of the last 48 games
- Since last season, West Virginia has recorded at least six tackles for loss in 10 of the last 14 games.
- Additionally, WVU has recorded multiple sacks in 20 of the last 32 contests.
- The Mountaineers have recorded a fumble recovery in six consecutive games dating back to last season.
- WVU moves to 204-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points.
- The Mountaineer offense has scored at least 30 points in 22 of the last 35 games, dating back to Oct. 12, 2023.
- During that span, West Virginia is 17-5 in games when it scores at least 30 points.
- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 42 of the last 52 games.
- WVU’s 316 rushing yards as a team are its most since recording 393 against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.
- West Virginia has registered back-to-back games with at least 280 rushing yards as a team for the first time since 2023 vs. UCF (286 yards on Oct. 28) and BYU (336 yards on Nov. 4).
- The Mountaineers have scored at least one rushing touchdown in 58 of its last 65 games.
- WVU had three different players (Cam Cook, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Amari Latimer) with a rushing touchdown for the first time since Cyncir Bowers, Scotty Fox Jr. and Diore Hubbard accomplished the feat at Houston on Nov. 1, 2025.
- Since 2019, West Virginia has produced 40 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.
- West Virginia’s 525 total yards of offense are its most since it recorded 625 yards against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.