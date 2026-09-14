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Photo Gallery: Mountaineers Dominate UT Martin

Relive the Mountaineers' win over the Skyhawks with exclusive looks at Mountaineer Field.
Christopher Hall|
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps celebrates with quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. after a 53-yard touchdown receptions
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps celebrates with quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. after a 53-yard touchdown receptions | Christopher Hal - West Virginia on S

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) rolled in week two over the UT Martin Skyhawks 52-7 at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.

Reese Allen
West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot Reese Allen leads the Mountaineers onto the field. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University Football
West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University Football
West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University cornerback Makhi Boone
West Virginia University cornerback Makhi Boone | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University Football
West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Da’Mare Williams
West Virginia University safety Da’Mare Williams | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter tackles UT Martin running back Chris Franklin | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell
West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Andrew Powdrell
West Virginia University safety Andrew Powdrell (0) makes the tackle while teammate, safety Kamari Wilson (8) closes in. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Ashton Woods
West Virginia University linebacker Ashton Woods | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman KJ Henson
West Virginia University defensive lineman KJ Henson (43) | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University offensive lineman Kevin Brown
West Virginia University offensive lineman Kevin Brown | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps out runs the UT Martin defense for for his first touchdown of the season in the opening quarter of play. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University cornerback Chams Diagne
West Virginia University cornerback Chams Diagne | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
WVU Football, Cook
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook, quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., and receiver DJ Epps run towards the sidelines after Cook's two-yard touchdown run. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps
West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook
West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University kicker Jack Cassidy
West Virginia University kicker Jack Cassidy | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr.
West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson
West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson
West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr.
West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell
West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University Football
West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Pat White
West Virginia University Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Pat White | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg chops down UT Martin receiver Makhia Sherrard | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Geimere Latimer II
West Virginia University safety Geimere Latimer II | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr.
West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr. (40) pressures UT Martin quarterback Tate Surber | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Amari Latimer
West Virginia University running back Amari Latimer | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. celebrates his second touchdown of the game with tight end Ryan Ward in the second quarter. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Lawrence Autry
West Virginia University running back Lawrence Autry | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg
West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Tobi Haastrup
West Virginia University defensive lineman Tobi Haastrup | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University cornerback Jaire Rawlison
West Virginia University cornerback Jaire Rawlison | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University defensive lineman Emerson Joy
West Virginia University defensive lineman Emerson Joy | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Kameron Reddic
West Virginia University safety Kameron Reddic | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Miles Khatri
West Virginia University safety Miles Khatri | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University cornerback ChaMarryus Bomar
West Virginia University cornerback ChaMarryus Bomar | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley
West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley
West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley (8) | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University receiver Kedrick Triplett
West Virginia University receiver Kedrick Triplett breaks though the UT Martin Defense for his first career touchdown | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University kicker Nate Flower
West Virginia University kicker Nate Flower | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Maliek Hawkins
West Virginia University safety Maliek Hawkins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University safety Tim Roberson
West Virginia University safety Tim Roberson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr.
West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr. slings and pulls down UT Martin quarterback Aidan Glover | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University running back Darius Morant
West Virginia University running back Darius Morant | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson
West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson
West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Post Game Notes

- Saturday’s game marked the first meeting between West Virginia and UT Martin.

- The Mountaineers are 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

- West Virginia has scored an opening drive touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024 (vs. Baylor on Nov. 16 and UCF on Nov. 23).

- West Virginia’s 52 total points are the team’s most since Rich Rodriguez returned as head coach and the most since scoring 56 points vs. Duquesne on Sept. 9, 2023.

- West Virginia leads opponents 35-0 in first quarters this season

- WVU put up three touchdowns in the first quarter for the first time since 2022 against Towson.

- Twenty-one points in the first quarter matches the most in a quarter by WVU since Rodriguez’s return in 2025 (21 in the fourth quarter against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025).

- This marks the sixth consecutive season West Virginia has scored 20 or more points in any quarter, including 24 of the last 25 years.

- West Virginia recorded its first defensive shutout since Sept. 11, 2021, against Long Island.

- The Mountaineers shut out UT Martin in the first half, marking the first time the defense shut out teams in the first half in back-to-back games since playing Liberty (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 26) in 2015.

- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 41 of the last 48 games

- Since last season, West Virginia has recorded at least six tackles for loss in 10 of the last 14 games.

- Additionally, WVU has recorded multiple sacks in 20 of the last 32 contests.

- The Mountaineers have recorded a fumble recovery in six consecutive games dating back to last season.

- WVU moves to 204-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points.

- The Mountaineer offense has scored at least 30 points in 22 of the last 35 games, dating back to Oct. 12, 2023.

- During that span, West Virginia is 17-5 in games when it scores at least 30 points.

- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 42 of the last 52 games.

- WVU’s 316 rushing yards as a team are its most since recording 393 against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.

- West Virginia has registered back-to-back games with at least 280 rushing yards as a team for the first time since 2023 vs. UCF (286 yards on Oct. 28) and BYU (336 yards on Nov. 4).

- The Mountaineers have scored at least one rushing touchdown in 58 of its last 65 games.

- WVU had three different players (Cam Cook, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Amari Latimer) with a rushing touchdown for the first time since Cyncir Bowers, Scotty Fox Jr. and Diore Hubbard accomplished the feat at Houston on Nov. 1, 2025.

- Since 2019, West Virginia has produced 40 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.

- West Virginia’s 525 total yards of offense are its most since it recorded 625 yards against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.

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Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

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