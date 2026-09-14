Photo Gallery: Mountaineers Dominate UT Martin

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) rolled in week two over the UT Martin Skyhawks 52-7 at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.

West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot Reese Allen leads the Mountaineers onto the field. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Makhi Boone | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Da’Mare Williams | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter tackles UT Martin running back Chris Franklin | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Andrew Powdrell (0) makes the tackle while teammate, safety Kamari Wilson (8) closes in. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Ashton Woods | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman KJ Henson (43) | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University offensive lineman Kevin Brown | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps out runs the UT Martin defense for for his first touchdown of the season in the opening quarter of play. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Chams Diagne | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook, quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., and receiver DJ Epps run towards the sidelines after Cook's two-yard touchdown run. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University kicker Jack Cassidy | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Isaiah Patterson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Zeke Durham-Campbell | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Pat White | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg chops down UT Martin receiver Makhia Sherrard | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Geimere Latimer II | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr. (40) pressures UT Martin quarterback Tate Surber | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Amari Latimer | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. celebrates his second touchdown of the game with tight end Ryan Ward in the second quarter. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Lawrence Autry | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Tobi Haastrup | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback Jaire Rawlison | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Emerson Joy | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Kameron Reddic | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Miles Khatri | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University cornerback ChaMarryus Bomar | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley (8) | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver Kedrick Triplett breaks though the UT Martin Defense for his first career touchdown | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University kicker Nate Flower | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Maliek Hawkins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Tim Roberson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr. slings and pulls down UT Martin quarterback Aidan Glover | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Darius Morant | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Post Game Notes

- Saturday’s game marked the first meeting between West Virginia and UT Martin.

- The Mountaineers are 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

- West Virginia has scored an opening drive touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024 (vs. Baylor on Nov. 16 and UCF on Nov. 23).

- West Virginia’s 52 total points are the team’s most since Rich Rodriguez returned as head coach and the most since scoring 56 points vs. Duquesne on Sept. 9, 2023.

- West Virginia leads opponents 35-0 in first quarters this season

- WVU put up three touchdowns in the first quarter for the first time since 2022 against Towson.

- Twenty-one points in the first quarter matches the most in a quarter by WVU since Rodriguez’s return in 2025 (21 in the fourth quarter against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025).

- This marks the sixth consecutive season West Virginia has scored 20 or more points in any quarter, including 24 of the last 25 years.

- West Virginia recorded its first defensive shutout since Sept. 11, 2021, against Long Island.

- The Mountaineers shut out UT Martin in the first half, marking the first time the defense shut out teams in the first half in back-to-back games since playing Liberty (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 26) in 2015.

- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 41 of the last 48 games

- Since last season, West Virginia has recorded at least six tackles for loss in 10 of the last 14 games.

- Additionally, WVU has recorded multiple sacks in 20 of the last 32 contests.

- The Mountaineers have recorded a fumble recovery in six consecutive games dating back to last season.

- WVU moves to 204-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points.

- The Mountaineer offense has scored at least 30 points in 22 of the last 35 games, dating back to Oct. 12, 2023.

- During that span, West Virginia is 17-5 in games when it scores at least 30 points.

- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 42 of the last 52 games.

- WVU’s 316 rushing yards as a team are its most since recording 393 against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.

- West Virginia has registered back-to-back games with at least 280 rushing yards as a team for the first time since 2023 vs. UCF (286 yards on Oct. 28) and BYU (336 yards on Nov. 4).

- The Mountaineers have scored at least one rushing touchdown in 58 of its last 65 games.

- WVU had three different players (Cam Cook, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Amari Latimer) with a rushing touchdown for the first time since Cyncir Bowers, Scotty Fox Jr. and Diore Hubbard accomplished the feat at Houston on Nov. 1, 2025.

- Since 2019, West Virginia has produced 40 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.

- West Virginia’s 525 total yards of offense are its most since it recorded 625 yards against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.