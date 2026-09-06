West Virginia Running Back Cam Cook is as Good as Advertised

West Virginia signed 2025 FBS rushing leader Cam Cook in the offseason, and excitement swelled with the possibilities his skill set could bring to head coach Rich Rodriguez’s offense, especially after Rodriguez compared him to the program’s all-time leading rusher, Avon Cobourne. And he did not disappoint.

Cook took the ball on the first play from scrimmage, burst through the left side, broke a tackle seven yards into the defense and raced down the sideline.

“I know I need to make someone miss. I can make someone miss. "So, after I make someone miss, I'm trying to make a house call - go finish in the in the end zone,” said Cook.

He continued downfield, avoiding two diving attempts before he was dragged down at the three.

The 72-yard carry on his first rush was the longest first career carry by a Mountaineer in program history and it also marked the longest opening play to a season dating back to 1980.

One player later, Cook powered his way into the endzone to give the Mountaineers an early touchdown advantage.

“I'm expecting to go in there and just pound away - get four yards. Cook stated. “I was prepared for that,” he added. “My coach had made sure I was prepared for that. So, just being able to be in that moment and take advantage of it. So, I think it just happened the way it was supposed to.”

As the game progress, he had to fight for nearly every inch.

“I thought he ran pretty hard,” Rich Rodriguez said. “There wasn't a whole lot of holes in there second half, and he's a competitive guy. You can see he was draining for some yards there… he's a good football player.”

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Cook finished the game with a team-high 142 yards on 30 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He also added a pair of receptions for 11 yards.

The Mountaineers rushed for 281 yards on the afternoon, with junior quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. recording 103 yards on the ground with a score, while freshman running back Amari Latimer had six carries for 32 yards.

“We were able to put the ball in multiple people's hands and go get yards,” Cook said. “I mean, that's a credit to the o-line - just coming off the ball. We did a real good job running the ball today.”

It was also Cook’s first opportunity to play in front of Mountaineer fans.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” Cook said. “I've never been like in an atmosphere like that, especially as like my home team. So just having that that behind you says it's everybody's like pouring into this. So, it just makes you want to play that much harder.”

Cook led the country with 1,659 yards last year and is on pace to eclipse the mark this season.

The Mountaineers (1-0) are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1). Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.