Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Suffers Injury in Practice

The Panthers got a scare today.

During a closed practice on Saturday, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered an injury that is not deemed to be nothing "serious", despite rumors of him having to be carted off the field. 

According to Steve Rotstein of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the injury is considered "minor" and will not impact his chances to win the starting job.

Slovis transferred to Pitt this offseason after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at USC. In 27 games with the Trojans, Slovis threw for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Slovis took over the starting job at USC in 2019 after current West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Assuming Slovis beats out redshirt senior Nick Patti for the starting job, the former USC teammates will go head-to-head in Week 1 in the Backyard Brawl.

