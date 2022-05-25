Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Trolls WVU Football on Twitter

Ah, yes. The pleasantries of the West Virginia and Pitt fan bases and the schools themselves taking shots at one another have returned.

It's been 10 years since the Mountaineers and Panthers last met on the gridiron, but in 99 days that rivalry will be reignited. As part of the countdown to the Backyard Brawl, the Pitt football account posted a photo on Twitter that, at first glance, just looked like your ordinary countdown pic. Well, if you take a minute or two to really look, you'll come across what appears to be a direct shot at WVU.

The two most visible helmets have the number decals 13 and 9, which just so happens to be the score of the infamous loss to 4-8 Pitt that prevented West Virginia from playing for the National Championship in 2007.

Although it was a clever move by Pitt's social media department, that one game doesn't erase how one-sided the Brawl has been of late. West Virginia has won seven of the last ten meetings with the average score being 27.8-18.2. Going back even further, the Mountaineers have won 16 of the last 23 games.

West Virginia and Pitt will kick off on September 1st at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.