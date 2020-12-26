Players & Coaches React to Addition of OL Transfer Doug Nester

Rumors had been swirling around over the last week or so that former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester was going to wind up at West Virginia. All signs were pointing in that direction, but little did anyone know that he would deliver his commitment on Christmas day.

The former consensus four-star product out of Spring Valley High School in Huntington originally committed to Ohio State but flipped to Virginia Tech on signing day. He held offers from nearly every Power Five school you can think of and was a hot commodity in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The signing of top 2020 offensive lineman Wyatt Milum could have played a role in nailing down Nester. The two played together at Spring Valley along with WVU walk-on wide receiver Graeson Malashevich.

The addition of Nester gives the Mountaineers a very bright future upfront with him, Milum, and Frazier, all in-state talents with high ceilings. West Virginia also has talented redshirt freshman Brandon Yates at left tackle and several others that have already gained valuable experience.

After Nester's decision became publically known, some players and coaches tweeted out their excitement and welcomed Nester to WVU.

Head coach Neal Brown

Offensive Coordinator Gerad Parker

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running backs coach Chad Scott

Tight ends coach Travis Trickett

Offensive line coach Matt Moore

Incoming Freshman RB Jaylen Anderson

Incoming Freshman OL Wyatt Milum

RB Owen Chafin

WR Graeson Malasehvich

OL James Gmiter

OL Zach Frazier

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.