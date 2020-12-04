Players to Watch: Iowa State Offense

QB Brock Purdy

Although he hasn't necessarily lit up the Mountaineers over the last two years, Brock Purdy has been a tough riddle to solve for West Virginia. He's 2-0 against the Mountaineers and staring at 3-0 thanks to being surrounded by the best team Iowa State has had since he's been there. Some people look at Purdy as a dual-threat quarterback, but I believe he is more of a true pocket passer that has the ability to run and make plays with his feet. When you have a running back like Iowa State does, it makes the quarterback's job a lot easier. Head coach Matt Campbell doesn't ask too much from Purdy other than to take care of the football and make smart decisions.

RB Breece Hall

What can you say about this guy? He is having a tremendous season and is someone that is not getting talked about enough nationally. After all, this is the nation's leading rusher with 1,260 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. What's really impressive about that is that it's only in nine games and most backs won't reach those numbers in a full, 12-game season. The Cyclones will want to lean on him early and often and set the tone at the line of scrimmage. West Virginia has to have some success slowing him down or it is going to be a very long day for the defense. The more he hits for big runs, the more the defense will want to suck in and that just opens the door for Purdy to sling it around in the air.

TE Charlie Kolar

Kolar is one of, if not the best tight end in the Big 12. He has hauled in 31 receptions fo 417 yards and four touchdowns on the season and could be labeled as Purdy's security blanket. Tykee Smith will likely be who the Mountaineers put on him to try and take him out of the passing game or at least limit him. He could be a problem if West Virginia gives him too much space to operate in the middle of the field.

