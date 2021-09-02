September 2, 2021
Players to Watch: Maryland Offense

These four guys are going to present a challenge to the Mountaineer defense.
Author:
Publish date:

Gameday is officially two days away and to get a closer look at the Maryland Terrapins, I brought in former SI Maryland publisher Ahmed Ghafir, who now covers the Terps for Inside the Black & Gold.

We all know the amount of talent West Virginia brings back defensively but what about the Terps offense? Ahmed gives us four players to pay close attention to not named QB Taulia Tagovailoa.

WR Dontay Demus

In addition to Taulia Tagovailoa, receiver Dontay Demus is the clear number one player to keep an eye on. He has the length to blow the top off the defense and route tree to create separation over the middle with his crisp routes. 

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

Senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis also enters the season with a chance to be the feature back for the first time in his college career and what makes him dynamic is his ability to catch out of the backfield, similar to how Leddie Brown is dynamic in West Virginia’s offense. 

LT Jaelyn Duncan

Though the offensive line is a concern, left tackle Jaelyn Duncan eases a lot of concern up front and will begin his junior campaign in hopes of becoming a day two selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is also the clear-cut leader in the room and head coach Mike Locksley will feature plenty of two tight end sets on Saturday, giving Okonkwo plenty of chances to flash in open space where he’s a proven receiving threat.

