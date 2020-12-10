Players to Watch: Oklahoma Offense

The West Virginia defense will be looking to bounce back this week after a horrific performance a week ago vs Iowa State. Oklahoma's offense isn't quite as potent as it usually is, but it does still have some firepower.

Here is a look at this week's three players to watch from the Sooners' offense.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

He has only played in four games this season, but boy does he pop out on tape. He instantly became one of my favorite backs in the country to watch because of his toughness and physicality that he brings with each run. He reminds you a lot of Marshawn Lynch in terms of his running style. He'll run right through defenders but is very shifty and elusive for how big he is. The Lynch comparison mainly comes from his ability to stay balanced through contact and is someone that has to be gang tackled to be brought down to the ground. Arm tackles on this guy just aren't going to cut it.

C Creed Humphrey

It'll be hard to find very many other centers across the country that are as rock-solid as Creed Humphrey. A tough-nosed player that just goes to work on whoever lines up across from him. The matchup between him and Darius Stills, two future NFL'ers, is going to be a lot of fun to watch.

RG Tyrese Robinson

It's rare that I put a single offensive lineman on this weekly article, let alone two. Why so this week? Well, two things: 1. Oklahoma has some studs up front. 2. West Virginia got manhandled in the trenches last week.

Robinson is a very athletic guard that can move around very well for his size. He's a guy that if Oklahoma had any injuries along the offensive line, he would be one of the first guys that could move around and play different spots - he's extremely versatile. For the Sooners to get Stevenson and the run game going, Robinson is going to have to play a major role in doing so.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.