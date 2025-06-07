Playing as WVU in College Football 26? You’re Actually Helping Them Get Paid
College Football 26 is going to be here before you know it (July 10th), and this year, fans will be able to directly impact their favorite team, simply by playing with them in the game.
According to documents obtained by Matt Liberman of Cllct, EA Sports will pay each of the schools featured in the game a royalty, based on how often they are used.
“For each CFB product released by EA SPORTS, we (CLC Learfield) will provide a percentage for each institution based on the games played for that institution as a percentage of the total games played across all institutions. This percentage of games played will become the final allocation percentage for each school that will be applied to the total gross royalties for all institutions received.”
Long story short, if you want West Virginia to go to the next level, then don't even bother doing a dynasty rebuild at some bottom-tier program like Akron, Kent State, or Kennesaw State. Sure, it's fun to take those small programs to places they can only reach in a video game, but playing with the Mountaineers now helps the Mountaineers.
This is a pretty creative way for EA to compensate the schools, while also creating a competition of sorts among the fans, who can help out their favorite team in real life all by picking up the controller.
