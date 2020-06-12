MountaineerMaven
POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending WVU Games This Fall?

Schuyler Callihan

The good ole days of just going about our daily lives with no concern of contracting the coronavirus seem like ten years ago at times. Much of the United States has been placed under a stay-at-home order to quarantine and reduce the spread of the novel virus.

As we creep into the summer months, football is rapidly approaching. We are just three months away from kickoff and under two months away from the beginning of fall camp. Next week, West Virginia football will welcome its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts. Over the last week or so, we have seen many football teams report that a player or set of players that tested positive for COVID-19. That is going to be something we at Mountaineer Maven will be closely paying attention to as they return to campus. 

Last month, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons talked about what the college football season may look like in terms of fan attendance.

“Obviously, there's a lot of questions - a lot of unanswered questions as we go through this. I think it's too early to determine here in Morgantown,” said Lyons. “Have we had these conversations? Yes. April Messerly, who runs my event management staff, is obviously working on this daily. We don't know what that number is. I mean hopefully, we're 60,000, but realistically, I don't think we're going to be there, so we have different models that's going out. I think the important part is, that season ticket holders, those who purchase it, they're going to have first priority. So, if we're at a 50% capacity like you mentioned Iowa State, that first go of people that's going to be allowed in the stadium are those who are season ticket holders. We're going to take care of those first along with our students that we get to that capacity first.”

As of today, there is still no set plan as to how many fans will be allowed to attend games at Mountaineer Field as it is a fluid situation. Plans will change by the days, weeks, and months leading up to kickoff. The question we ask you is: If permitted, will you be purchasing tickets to attend football games this fall? Or will you take precautionary measures to ensure the health of you and your family?

What will you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Aljr1069
Aljr1069

I have ordered my season tickets and plan on attending until I am told otherwise. Mask and all.

Locojoe88
Locojoe88

Yes, absolutely I will be there. Let’s Go!

Dholcomb
Dholcomb

Yesssss!!!!!! Is that even a question!

lvanvoor
lvanvoor

yep! Can't wait to go to football games!

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Unfortunately, probably not. Don’t want to risk my life, the lives of the ones I love, the lives of those I work with, or others at the stadium. Also don’t want to give more risk to the student athletes

