Skip to main content

Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back

Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.

When C.J. Donaldson signed with West Virginia, the coaching staff knew they were getting a talented player. What they were unsure of is where exactly he would line up. They had in mind that he would be at tight end but his versatility opens up several options for the coaching staff. For now, Donaldson will spend the majority of his time at running back.

"When we recruited him, we told him he was a hybrid. He'll do everything," WVU running backs coach Chad Scott said. "But he did a lot in high school with the ball in his hands. Wasn't sure necessarily how he would respond to it, but he was very open to it. He said, 'Coach, I'm just a ballplayer, just put the ball in my hands'. It's been very impressive to see how he's picked up on things. He's done a phenomenal job outside the game, studying the offense. He'll say 'Coach, just quiz me, just test me' and we've thrown him into the fire and he hasn't been nervous at all. These last two days he's got a lot of reps and he's starting to come around. 

"Right now, we don't want to overload him and teach him everything, but he'd be a kid that we'd love to play at running back and hybrid, be able to flex out wide. Kids like that are hard to find and we got one in him. He's game ready right now, physically."

Donaldson will compete for a spot in the running back rotation with Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., and Jaylen Anderson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

20220804_133627_009_saved
Football

WATCH: Chad Scott Fall Camp Day 4

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago
VideoCapture_20220804-132649
Football

WATCH: ShaDon Brown Fall Camp Day 4

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago
DSC_1023
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Notebook: Day 4

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
DSC_0962
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day Four Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett16 hours ago
Kpogba_Main
Football

From Refugee Camps to Finding a Home Among the Hills: WVU LB Lee Kpogba's Journey

By Julia Mellett21 hours ago
DSC_0204
Football

This is JT Daniels' Opportunity to 'Remind People He's an NFL Prospect'

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
BIg 12 or BOLT (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Aaron Rodgers Compares Rasul Douglas to Hall of Famer

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 8:38 AM EDT
WVU football helmet
Football

WVU Football Announces Staff Addition

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 8:37 AM EDT