Possible Transfer Targets for WVU Football

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away. The Mountaineers have seen a number of players enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season and will have to hit the portal themselves this offseason to add depth in some areas and potentially starters at other spots.

Who could West Virginia be targeting in the portal? Well, it's hard to get a good idea considering the amount of players that are in the portal but below are five names that seem to make sense for Neal Brown and his staff.

WR Demetrius Cannon (Louisville)

The Mountaineers are a little short on depth at receiver following the departures of Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale, and Sam Brown. I'm sure Neal Brown would prefer to add a veteran to the room to help make up for the loss of those three but Cannon is a guy that makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. He was high on WVU when coming out of high school and will have four years of eligibility remaining. The 6'3", 205-pound receiver is from St. Louis, Missouri which is a connection to current Mountaineer edge rusher Lanell Carr.

DL Joseph Boletepeli (Maryland)



Boletepeli had an interesting recruitment in the transfer portal a couple of years ago. After leaving NC State, he committed to West Virginia but ended up enrolling at Maryland instead. He recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss in 2020 but did not appear in a game in 2021. Neal Brown has said publicly that they would ideally like to add another defensive lineman in the 2022 class, particularly one that can play right away. Given the previous ties, it makes sense.

CB Dreshun Miller (Auburn)

Look, I'm sure it's not likely to happen but it may not be as much of a long shot as many would think. West Virginia needs to add more bodies at corner, especially ones that have experience. Things didn't work out for Miller at Auburn and maybe he came to realization that he should have stayed put at WVU in the first place. He already has knowledge of the defense and what his role would be within the defense. WVU may not even reach out but it makes sense for both parties.

CB Josh Newton (UL-Monroe)

Newton is one that West Virginia has been in contact with. He's also heard from Charlotte and Liberty as well. Back in December, Newton told Mountaineer Maven that WVU's unlimited resources are what intrigued him so much with the 5th Quarter Program as well as the academic facilities. If WVU officially opens the door for Newton, I'd expect him to become a Mountaineer. It's just a matter of whether or not the WVU staff continues to pursue him.

S Dink Jackson (Ole Miss)

WVU running backs coach Chad Scott was in charge of recruiting Jackson to WVU a year ago and the two had a strong connection. Jackson noted that his relationship with Coach Scott is a big reason why the Mountaineers remained in his top list of schools throughout his recruitment. "We're close. He's been recruiting me for a while now and I can relate to him a lot with him being from Florida. He's been telling me how I have a chance to come in first year and make an impact at WVU."

