Predicting the Remainder of WVU's Schedule

West Virginia heads into a much-needed bye week after dropping three straight to open up Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers currently sit at 2-4 on the season and will need four more wins to become bowl eligible. Can they get there?

Here's what I see happening:

10/23 @ TCU

This is a winnable game for WVU as long as the defense plays the way they did through the first five games of the season. TCU can't stop anyone which will allow WVU's offense to move the ball. The problem is, Texas Tech has a bad defense and WVU couldn't muster up any points against them in the first half. Earlier in the year, I predicted this game to be a win for the Mountaineers but I can't see it going that way right now. This team has been crumbling ever since the loss to Oklahoma.

Prediction: TCU, 31-27

Record: 2-5 (0-4)

10/30 vs Iowa State

Iowa State hasn't played up to expectations after having a tremendous season a year ago. However, they did pound WVU 42-6 in the 2020 season finale and much of that team returns. WVU might be a little more competitive, especially at home, but one offseason isn't going to be enough to overcome a 36-point beatdown. Iowa State's defense strangled the Mountaineers a year ago, I expect the same here in a few weeks.

Prediction: Iowa State, 26-13

Record: 2-6 (0-5)

11/6 vs Oklahoma State

At some point, West Virginia is going to steal a win, at least I think. If there's going to be a week where that happens, it's against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys like to play games in the 20s mainly because they're not equipped to outscore people. West Virginia's defense will force a couple of turnovers of QB Spencer Sanders and beat Oklahoma State for the first time since 2014.

Prediction: West Virginia, 21-20

Record: 3-6 (1-5)

11/13 @ Kansas State

After snapping a five-game losing skid the week prior, WVU is feeling better about themselves and is starting to believe they can win again. If the Mountaineers can limit RB Deuce Vaughn and force K-State to throw the ball, I like their chances. Kansas State has the 7th-best run defense in the nation but those numbers are a little skewed. By the time WVU pops up on their schedule, they'll be somewhere in the 50s I would imagine. Leddie Brown can do a number on this defense if given the opportunity. West Virginia walks it off with a Casey Legg field goal.

Prediction: West Virginia, 24-23

Record: 4-6 (2-5)

11/20 vs Texas

This is what I like to call the "fat and sassy" spot. WVU is coming into this game having won two in a row and believing they can knock off the high-powered offense of Texas. That is until the game begins. Texas has so many options that can hurt you on offense including maybe the best running back in the country in Bijan Robinson. Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy is going to be a matchup problem for the Mountaineers as well. Texas wins a laugher in Morgantown.

Prediction: Texas, 41-17

Record: 4-7 (2-6)

11/27 @ Kansas

This Kansas team is bad, man. Just downright bad. That said, West Virginia can't stroll into Lawrence for the final game of the season going through the motions because they have no bowl game to play for. If they go in and turn the ball over 2-3 times, Kansas might be able to hang in and make something happen. I don't see Kansas winning this one but you just never know with this team.

Prediction: West Virginia, 34-20

Record: 5-7 (3-6)

