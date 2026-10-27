Predicting WVU's Biggest Transfer Portal Needs on Offense

Yes, we are still four games away from the end of the regular season, but we do have a pretty good idea as to which players West Virginia is going to want to retain and where they may need more help simply based on performance and/or a lack of depth at certain positions.

Defensively, you could say the Mountaineers need help at every position, and it'd be hard to argue that considering the way they played in the first four conference games. Instead of wasting time talking about the defense, let's focus on the offense.

What are some of the things West Virginia will be searching for once we reach portal season? Here's what I'm thinking.

A proven running back

In all likelihood, Cam Cook is going to be heading to the NFL. That's just me speculating, though. He could come back, but I'm not sure he will, especially if he gets strong feedback from the scouts. If Cook seems like he's leaning toward the NFL, West Virginia will need to go out and get another experienced back who can produce.

Because Amari Latimer will have had a full year in the system, you don't need a Cam Cook-level player to go alongside him, but definitely one that can tote it 10-15 times a game. Latimer will eventually become the No. 1 guy, but it may not be a bad idea to bring in a fifth-year guy to give him more time to develop, and that way he doesn't feel the pressure of having to fill Cam's shoes.

Plug-and-play offensive tackle

Wes King is the only starting offensive lineman who will be out of eligibility at the end of this season, but I would bet that WVU will look to infuse competition and perhaps find an upgrade somewhere along the line.

Kevin Brown is going to be a stud once things slow down for him, but is it at left tackle? Could he maybe be kicked inside to guard? I don't know; I'm just thinking out loud here. Even if Brown sticks at left tackle, you could look at the right tackle spot where Carsten Casady and Malik Agbo have been splitting snaps the past two weeks. Agbo is gone after this year, while Casady still has one more year left.

Speedy receivers

Prince Strachan is obviously someone West Virginia is going to want to hold onto. He's got great size and go-get-it ability. The thing that's really lacking with this receiving unit, DJ Epps aside, is speed. They don't have many burners that are game-ready at the moment, and if the approach with the passing game remains the same — taking several shots downfield — more speed is needed. Epps is gone after this season, so that's the reason for receivers being plural here. Find two guys who can help right away and maybe a third who can develop into something down the line.

What about quarterback?

WVU Athletics Communications

It's way too early to truly know, and talks are still ongoing between the two sides, but I have a feeling that WVU will be able to put together something for Hawkins that will keep him in Morgantown. The Mountaineers know how special a talent he is and know they can't let him walk out the door. If a deal gets done, West Virginia will be in great shape heading into 2027.

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