Skip to main content

President Gee Explains the Decision to Retain Neal Brown

WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke about the state of the football program for the first time since the firing of Shane Lyons.

Today was about introducing Wren Baker as West Virginia University's new athletic director. However, the main reason Baker is now in the seat that Shane Lyons once occupied is due to the current state of the football program. 

So although many questions were posed to Baker and university president E. Gordon Gee about the direction of the athletic department, there were questions about the football program, some specifically regarding head coach Neal Brown and the decision to retain him.

President Gee gave a long winded answer as to why he felt it was the right decision to allow Brown to be in charge of the football program.

"We had a challenging football year, as we all know. One of the things that I started realizing is the fact that we really did put our football coach in a very challenging position because we played two Power Five teams right off the bat. The other thing is, the recent process came out noting that we had the toughest football schedule in the country. And the fact that we've gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment has been something that obviously I take a lot of pride in because given everything, I think we played rather well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Secondly of all, talked to a lot of people. One of the advantages of being a university president for 42 years, I have a lot of folks. I've worked with coaches and others. Almost to a person they believe that our coach had great opportunities in front of him and that we needed to try to provide the kind of support and structure that would allow him to be successful. And then, one of the things that was very interesting to me was that we interviewed these athletic directors - to a person, each one of them asked that question and then when I would ask them the question back, they to a person said exactly what Wren said. That they would love to have a chance to work with our football program and create a very positive result. All of that together was very important. In the end, we did talk with Wren but he had already indicated his willingness to work with the coach and that was very important to me.

"We're very grateful to have Neal here. And the one thing I want to say in addition to everything else, is that few people have connected more clearly with West Virginia and West Virginians than has Neal Brown. He came and embraced us and this is a moment in which we're going to embrace each other now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 12.25.16 PM
Football

WATCH: WVU AD Wren Baker Press Conference

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 10.45.07 AM
Football

Everything New WVU AD Wren Baker Said at His Introductory Press Conference

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 9.55.11 AM
Recruiting

Familiar Name Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19562824_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Breaks Two Records & Delivers Game-Winning Drive Against Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Zachariah Keith

By Christopher Hall
FjKSdxSWIAE5D9R
Recruiting

WVU Collects Commitment from 2023 DE

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 1.04.09 PM
Recruiting

West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19512026_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

USF WR Transfer Trims List to Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan