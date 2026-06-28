QB Mike Hawkins Jr. Names Two WVU Defenders Who Have His Attention

Because there has been so much change to the roster (again), we don't have a great idea as to what this West Virginia football team will look like in 2026, other than it should be better, given the production and experience they brought in.

There are probably more question marks on the defensive side of the ball for WVU this fall, but there could be a few bright spots as well.

During his interview on 3 Guys Before the Game, quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. was asked if there was anyone on the West Virginia defense who had really stood out to him to the point that he makes sure he knows where they are lined up before every snap.

“We got a corner, Chams (Diagne)," he immediately answered. "He’s a guy that’s very lengthy; he can cover really well. He’s definitely a guy you look at. You have to have the right guy out there in one-on-one situations. Geimere (Latimer) is pretty good. So those two guys are someone I look for.”

CB Chams Diagne (6'3", 208 lbs)

Chams Diagne

How many times last year did we see West Virginia corners be in perfect position to make a play on the ball, but couldn't simply because they weren't long enough? It felt like at least three or four times a game in league play, perhaps more.

That's what should give fans the confidence that Chams Diagne could be a difference-maker this fall. Sure, he needs to tackle better in space and be more productive against the run, but Zac Alley can get him there and put him in a position to be successful. His best football is clearly ahead of him, and if he understands his responsibilities, he could be a key player for the Mountaineer secondary.

N/S Geimere Latimer II (5'9", 188 lbs)

WVU Athletics Communications

By now, you have probably read and seen a ton about Geimere Latimer. He is someone that Rich Rod wanted to bring with him from Jax State, but hey, there's no love lost, clearly. WVU wasn't in a position where they could afford him last year, but they're in a much better spot now. Plus, it also helps that his brother, Amir, is set to be one of the top running back options for the Mountaineers.

The best way I can explain Latimer's play style is a more controlled, disciplined version of Fred Perry. He'll come up and smack you, but he plays with his head up and doesn't always go for the big hit. He just makes the right play. Like Perry, he can fly all over the field, force turnovers, and shut down the run game. In this defense, he'll be more of a factor in creating some pressure on the passer, blitzing from the nickel spot — something he didn't do much of last year at Wisconsin.