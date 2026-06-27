The Three WVU Players Set to Join Rich Rodriguez at Big 12 Media Days

We're nearing the end of June, which means the annual Big 12 media days are just around the corner, signaling how close we are to reaching the new football season.

Media days will be held in Frisco, Texas, on July 7th and 8th, but day one will be quiet for those representing West Virginia. The Mountaineers will make their rounds on the 8th, and the crew joining head coach Rich Rodriguez was announced on Friday: WR Jaden Bray, OL Nick Krahe, and N/S Geimere Latimer.

WR Jaden Bray

WVU Athletics Communications

There has been so much anticipation surrounding Bray over the last couple of years, but the injury bug just can't stop biting him. He's missed the majority of the last two seasons due to a foot injury, but he is 100% and has quickly earned the trust of the quarterbacks, developing a strong connection with newcomer Mike Hawkins Jr. Rich Rodriguez has even dubbed him the "alpha" of the wide receiver room, similarly to Cam Cook at running back. If he can stay on the field, he'll make a legitimate impact in this offense.

OL Nick Krahe

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

For his first year as a full-time starter, Krahe held his own. Sure, there were some plays he'd like to have back, but in pass protection, he only allowed 17 pressures, 13 hurries, three hits, and one sack — not terrible, especially considering how poor the unit was as a whole in 2025. The expectation is that in 2026, Krahe will slide inside to left guard, giving the Mountaineers more athleticism on the interior.

N/S Geimere Latimer

WVU Athletics Communications

Latimer comes to WVU via Wisconsin and Jacksonville State. He played for Rich Rod in 2023 and 2024, so he knows exactly what he is getting into. In his first year there, Zac Alley was the defensive coordinator for the Gamecocks, so he's also very familiar with this defense and what will be asked of him. This time around, however, Latimer is expected to play more nickel/sam in Alley's defense as opposed to corner. He primarily played the nickel last year with Wisconsin, where he finished with 28 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games. It wasn't the same high-level impact he had at Jax State, but he'll be turned loose in this scheme and play more freely in 2026. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he ends up being one of West Virginia's top defensive playmakers.