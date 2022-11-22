Quick Hits: Biggest Disappointments, Staying Motivated, Playing Young Talent + More

Who will start at quarterback at Oklahoma State

"Garrett [Greene] is going to start. I think there was some good things he did and there are some stuff he's got to get better. Interceptions, you don't want to turn the ball over, right? But as a quarterback, you're going to have that some. He's got to be better with his eyes. And I think the biggest improvement from last week to this week is he's got to take the layups. He's always looking for the big play and you got to take the easy ones."

Playing Nicco Marchiol

"Yeah, we're going to talk about that as we go. Not just Nicco, but other players. Like, just for the outside people, this is a really tough week for young football players. The season is long. This is the first major holiday they haven't been at home and so, we have one game in our league where we're allowed to travel more players and we're going to travel more players. And we're going to be intentional about getting some guys that were going to redshirt, that are going to redshirt, that have games...we're going to be intentional about getting them in."

How to keep the team motivated

"I think it's all how you look at it, really. I always get our guys to think back to when you were a young kid and somebody said, 'you're going to go play in front of 55-60,000. You're going to play on ESPN2, I think we're on. And you're going to play Power Five football at the highest level. Like, you'd be pretty excited. So, what's changed? Just because it's Thanksgiving week and it's late in the year? Does that make it change? I think it is what you make out of it. That's my approach. It's an opportunity."

What's been most disappointing about this season

"We haven't been as consistent offensively. We have the potential to really move the ball and score verses anybody that we've played. We've been a little inconsistent in that. At times we've been really good. Defensively, we've really struggled defending the pass, giving up explosive plays."

Transfer portal

"You got to be ready. So, what we'll do next week is - there's a lot of things that have to be decided but we'll try to get in front of it. There's the new dead period where the portal opens Thursday or Friday and there's a period there where it's dead recruiting. Coaches can't leave campus. And that dead period is in there so you can have conversations with your players. I'm quite sure that our best players are and the guy that we have to put a premium on retaining - yeah, they're going to have options. I can get up here and gripe and complain about it but that's the world we live in."

