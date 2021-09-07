Quick Hits: Brown's Message to Doege, Injury Update, Milum's Confidence + More

Message to Jarret Doege after the game

"It was a mixed bag. He had 12 bad plays. You say that and it's 'well, that's not too bad' but that's one out of five because you only played 62 countable snaps. He's got to eliminate the negative plays and he's got to be able to move up in the pocket. The 2nd interception was a fluke play. I said it after the game and it was even a more fluke play after watching it on film."

Injury update

"Mathis, I'm hopeful for him. He had a little bit of a setback last week. I thought we had a chance to get him for Saturday. Mike [O'Laughlin] I knew it was going to be a long shot but if I told everybody that, it would have affected how they planned because they would have known we would have to play a lot of 10 personnel, which we did. I would say Mike is still probably doubtful. He hadn't practiced a single time in camp yet. He's worked on the side but he hasn't gone through a practice yet. We're hoping he's a little bit limited today, maybe even can do some individual today, be limited tomorrow. I would still say doubtful for Saturday but hopefully, get him back where he can play some snaps vs Virginia Tech."

Wyatt Milum's confidence

"That's a tough situation for a true freshman, it really is. He was one of the top tackles in the country coming out of high school. I think going against those guys was a little different than what he was playing against in high school and that's not a knock on anybody here in our state. He'll only continue to get better. He's got big-time talent, he's got a great motor but there's going to be some ups and downs. He's going to continue to play. He's going to get a bunch of reps on Saturday and I have a lot of faith that he's going to be a great one, I really do."

How Doege's offseason improvements can translate to the game

"If you look back, he did some good things. The first drive, it's kind of bang-bang. He throws a great ball right on the upfield shoulder to Leddie [Brown] and Leddie does the rest. On 3rd downs, he was a lot better. I think we had 14 end-of-series situations and the ones we threw it, we were pretty successful. The things he's got to get better at is he can't make the bad plays worse."

