Quick Hits: Charles Woods Update, Young Guys Standing Out, Understanding VT Rivalry + More

Guys that "popped out" on film against Towson

"Yeah, I think Tomas Rimac did a really nice job on the offensive line playing a bunch of snaps. I was pleased with [RB] Jaylen Anderson. All three of the backup quarterbacks played, felt like it in the game but going back and watching the film yesterday morning, I was pleased with how they performed. [Tight end] Treylan Davis did a really nice job of being physical in the run game and that was big confidence booster for him as well. And then Preston Fox. That was a great catch at the end there. Pleased that we got Cortez [Braham] and Jeremiah Aaron extended playing time. Defensively, Mike Lockhart. We played him a lot, he needed to play. I think he continues to grow and he's getting in shape. [Linebacker] Caden Biser did a nice job. He was our leading tackler in the game. And the Jacolby [Spells] and [Andrew Wilson-] Lamp. They continue to progress and we'll continue to move those guys moving forward."

Growth along the o-line

"In that first year, '19, Colton [McKivitz] was a really good player and he played the game the right way. He played the game really physical and he's had a nice career in the NFL, so that checked out. But our numbers were low and had very few guys that had really played. In '20, we come back in the COVID year and really made the decision to go young. [Brandon] Yates played and Zach [Frazier] and [James] Gmiter. Made a little bit of progress but still would struggle at times. '21, we added a couple other pieces; Wyatt [Milum], played him young. Doug [Nester] transferred over. We played well at times but a little bit inconsistent We've got to continue to build the depth in that room. That's where we don't have what I would like to have just yet."

Players understanding the rivalry

"Yeah, we'll talk about it. The rivalry is one that's definitely important to our fan base. The guys that played in the game last year felt that in our stadium. It's going to be a great atmosphere down in Blacksburg, without a doubt. It's one of the best places to play in college football. I've never been there. Looking forward to going down there and experiencing that for the first time. Several of our coaches have played there and have done a good job talking about it. This is the only game in our regular season where we play for a trophy. I think that makes it even more special."

Charles Woods' injury status

"You know, it's too early. He had surgery last week and it's kind of a unique surgery. We're hopeful, he's hopeful that he'll be back but it's not a normal injury, so there's not necessarily textbook rehab and a lot of it goes on how he feels. But we're hopeful that he'll be back. It'll be a couple weeks from now though."

Most improved players

"I think Doug Nester is playing at a high level right now. He did at times last year but he's been more consistent with his play. Wyatt Milum, from an experience standpoint, is much, much better. Justin Johnson made some strides. Going to defense, Jordan Jefferson. And it really kind of started at the end of last year. He's playing well at that interior spot. Then in the secondary, they're going to get better the more they play but Aubrey Burks, for a guy that really only played part of the year last year on special teams he's had moments of really good football for us."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.