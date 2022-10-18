Quick Hits: Donaldson Re-Entering the Mix, Charles Woods Back to Practice + More

Injury update

"[Wesley] McCormick probably questionable. We'll see how he goes. We'll practice Charles Woods some today and we'll kind of know more. Hopeful. I wouldn't say any more than that yet. We're going to practice him a little bit. If he does play, it'll be in a reduced role. We expect Rashad Ajayi to be back. CJ [Donaldson] will practice today and if everything checks out, then he'll be free. Mike O'Laughlin, unfortunately, out for the year. [He] will have surgery this week on a knee. Jordan White will be back and he'll see action this week. Sean Martin we'll know more after today and tomorrow. I would put him in the hopeful to questionable deal."

Offensive line

"My thought going into the year was, we got to run the ball versus good people. Pitt, is good versus the run and we were able to run the ball against them. Baylor, is really good verse the run. We were able to run the ball versus them. Coach Pry, traditionally, has been good versus the run when he was at Penn State. They [Virginia Tech] were good going into our game. I can't speak for how they've been after our game. The only game where we have not performed as well as we would want to from a run game perspective is versus Texas. For us to be successful, we've got to lean on those guys. They've got to be the strength."

Dante Stills' production

"Teams have slid their protections to him, so he's getting both inside and outside help for whoever he's going against. We've countered that with moving him around. He's playing a lot more on the edge. He's playing more end here recently than he has maybe earlier in his career. Statistically, he's still showing up but he's making a lot more plays than he's made in the past."

Getting CJ Donaldson back in the mix

"He hasn't had any contact and he hasn't practiced with the team since the Texas game. So, there's going to be a little rust there. How we use him on Saturday will depend on how he does Tuesday and Wednesday. We purposely waited. He could have got through the concussion protocol quicker. How that played out that Saturday night in Austin, I just didn't think it was the right thing to do. We weren't in a hurry. We've got depth at the position. I thought it made more sense just to wait."

