Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Donaldson Re-Entering the Mix, Charles Woods Back to Practice + More

WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday to preview this week's game.

Injury update

"[Wesley] McCormick probably questionable. We'll see how he goes. We'll practice Charles Woods some today and we'll kind of know more. Hopeful. I wouldn't say any more than that yet. We're going to practice him a little bit. If he does play, it'll be in a reduced role. We expect Rashad Ajayi to be back. CJ [Donaldson] will practice today and if everything checks out, then he'll be free. Mike O'Laughlin, unfortunately, out for the year. [He] will have surgery this week on a knee. Jordan White will be back and he'll see action this week. Sean Martin we'll know more after today and tomorrow. I would put him in the hopeful to questionable deal."

Offensive line

"My thought going into the year was, we got to run the ball versus good people. Pitt, is good versus the run and we were able to run the ball against them. Baylor, is really good verse the run. We were able to run the ball versus them. Coach Pry, traditionally, has been good versus the run when he was at Penn State. They [Virginia Tech] were good going into our game. I can't speak for how they've been after our game. The only game where we have not performed as well as we would want to from a run game perspective is versus Texas. For us to be successful, we've got to lean on those guys. They've got to be the strength."

Dante Stills' production

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Teams have slid their protections to him, so he's getting both inside and outside help for whoever he's going against. We've countered that with moving him around. He's playing a lot more on the edge. He's playing more end here recently than he has maybe earlier in his career. Statistically, he's still showing up but he's making a lot more plays than he's made in the past."

Getting CJ Donaldson back in the mix 

"He hasn't had any contact and he hasn't practiced with the team since the Texas game. So, there's going to be a little rust there. How we use him on Saturday will depend on how he does Tuesday and Wednesday. We purposely waited. He could have got through the concussion protocol quicker. How that played out that Saturday night in Austin, I just didn't think it was the right thing to do. We weren't in a hurry. We've got depth at the position. I thought it made more sense just to wait."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia defensive defensive back Rashad Ajayi gets aligned against the Baylor Bears.
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design (3)
Football

Stills, Milum, and Frazier Named to the Lombardi Midseason Watch List

By Christopher Hall
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Legg Earns Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0071
Football

Mathis Tabbed as Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19022810_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15109503_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 8 Odds: West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced

By Christopher Hall
Sam James
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is a Strong Finish in Store for WVU?

By Schuyler Callihan