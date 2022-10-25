Quick Hits: Ignoring the Noise, Road Struggles, Effort + More

Ignoring the outside noise

"It's about next. This is next. I try to put it in a real perspective to them. Like, this is important because we're investing a ton of time and resources into it. But also, if you're looking at things that are critical in your life that's something is going bad, this is easily fixable compared to some other things, right? It's about perspective in that regard. For me, it's about how you play the game. You take the outcomes and put those aside. How did you play the game? What does your video look like? That's what we got to focus on. As a team, our video has got to be better and individually our video has got to be better. And it's got to represent who we want to be. That doesn't have anything to do with what people put on social media or if y'all print or write something, on tv, or radio, or whatever. It has to do with an individual choice that you got to play better. You got to coach better. They hear it. I don't try to ignore it."

Playing with effort

"Yeah, I don't think we ran to the ball very good on defense in the fourth quarter. We had it 17-3 and we had four possessions offensively. We did not play great defensively in the first half but I thought we did a really good job of kind of hanging in. They ran 56 plays but only had 17 points. And then we had three drives, offensively, at the end of the first half to chip into that 17-3 and then we had the first drive of the second half. So we were in great position with those four drives to get back and get in the game. We go pick, pick which weren't bad throws and to me, that's where the game really went south. I thought defensively, we didn't chase the ball like we needed to. We got consumed on some blocks in the fourth quarter - some of that was who was in there. Was our effort bad? No. Was it good enough? I don't think so either."

Struggles on the road

"The last two road performances have been poor. I think that's fair. We've had slow starts. We went three and out against Tech. We went four or five plays and had to punt first series versus Texas. So, that is fair. Played well on the road against Virginia Tech. Didn't play bad versus Pitt. But the last two haven't been good enough."

How big this week's game is

"I don't know. We just need to play better. I don't ever look at one game and say, 'ah man' like to me, we just need to play better. We played well against Baylor. That's a good football team. I think they'll go and run off some wins. We just need to play better. That's the disappointing thing. Like, I can deal with outcomes. if they beat us and we really played like we're capable of playing and they beat us, eh. It didn't go our way, right? But to play like that? To put that on video? We ain't going to be about that."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.