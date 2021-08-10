Quick Hits: Improved Depth & Speed for WVU, Expectations for Sam Brown + Analysis of Corners, Bandits

RE: What have you learned about the team so far

"From the way we look, we look better. I think that our team speed is the best that we've had in three years, we are a longer team. I think we have more depth at certain positions - offensive line, linebacker. There's also a significant difference in our ones and twos, on defense especially. We've got to do a good job of getting those young guys, they're talented we just have to get some experience and we have to do that quickly."

"I think that VanDarius has really adjusted to playing that and taken ownership. He really fought the move for a year, year and a half and now, he understands how he can be a quality player at that position. If you go back through the years at people who have played that position for us and historically, there's been some really good players. Not only VD, but Jared Bartlett has had a great start to camp. He's coming off of what was probably his best month since he's been in here in the month of July just physically getting ready for the season. We've been playing Lanell Carr out there some too who is probably our most natural pass rusher that we have in our program. So, we have some guys there that I think can really help us at that position and on defense in total."

"We have more depth. Offensive line-wise it's night and day. The receiver room, we have more quality players - a lot of them are the same guys it's just over two years your body changes a lot and those guys had to play before they were ready. Our tight end room is totally different. We really struggled at that position in year one. Running back, last year we were thin in that and I think it's better now but we had some depth there at that position in year one. Defense, I think the first and second levels are definitely much improved. Third level, we have numbers but we have really old guys and really young guys. So, I like that talent in that third level in the secondary but there's a lot of inexperience there."

"Yeah, I think that Daryl Porter has had a tremendous start to camp but he needs to continue. He had a really good start to camp last year and he fell off. I think his body is more mature and he's going to be able to handle the work better than he did a year ago. Jackie [Matthews] has been bothered by a foot but he's playing through it. I like Charles Woods. I think he's a guy that he's getting used to the speed of the game because it's a little faster but I think all three of those guys are more than capable."

"I think he has flashes. I think that he's talented. He's got to be more consistent in every facet of his life. I think he's got to take care of his body. He's had some cramp issues - he's got to do a better job of hydrating, a better job of eating and sleeping but he's talented. He's a physical presence. He's what we wanted when we recruited him from a playmaking standpoint. He's got quality hands, he's got a good burst. He's just got to do a better job of taking care of his body, a better job of being detailed oriented on the field and he's got to grow. So, I would say he's a work in progress. Is he better than he was a year ago? Yes. Is he better than he was two months ago? Yes. Is he where we want him to be? No."

