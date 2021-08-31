Quick Hits: Injury Report, Freshmen That Will Play, Opening up at Maryland + More

Concerns with playing Power Five opponent in the season opener

"I think there's just the unknowns. Until you go out and play a game, I'm not sure that you know for sure what you have. I think the college system really has flaws. College football is lacking behind. High schools have scrimmages, NFL teams have preseason practices and scrimmages. I think there is a model out there in college football that we should explore. I don't know if we need to scrimmage because our numbers are so low but I think there's a way to practice with another team, maybe even somebody at a lower level. I think that any coach that says they know what they have, I don't know if I'm believing them because you're lining up and playing against yourself the whole time."

The benefit of playing on the road to open up

"We need to get a bad taste out of our mouth. We didn't go on the road and perform as well [last year]. That hadn't been the case historically. We played our best football on the road in '19 winning at Kansas State and winning at TCU. And then historically for our staff, we've played really well on the road. I don't think it's an issue but we've still got to go out and win on the road."

Which freshmen/newcomers will play

"Offensively, [WR] Kaden Prather, he'll be in the rotation, he's going to play. [RT] Wyatt Milum will play at some point. [RB] Justin Johnson Jr. will probably see some playing time. Defensively, both transfers at linebacker [Lance Dixon, Deshawn Stevens], and [DB] Charles Woods also. Aubrey Burks is a possibility. And then, Kerry Martin who didn't play a year ago."

How Daryl Porter won the starting job over Jackie Matthews

"Jackie missed a good bit of time but he's going to play. He's going to be healthy for the game but he missed some time during fall camp. We grade everything defensively and he [Daryl Porter] was our most productive in that room during fall camp. He's had some growth and he's earned that opportunity. But Jackie will play and play a lot."

Playing time between Parker Moorer and Wyatt Milum at right tackle

"Both will play. A lot of it will be based on how practice goes this week. Tuesday and Wednesday's practice will go a long way in determining how those reps are going to be split up."

Offensive lineman Jordan White's potential

"He'll rotate some at guard and at center but he's moved into our second center position. He's had a solid fall camp. He got sick a little bit last week and missed some time. I like his potential. He's feisty. He's a smart football player. I think the center position is something that is not as natural for him but we forced it in the spring and through fall camp. He's starting to communicate at a high level and we feel good if he needed to go in there. We feel good about him."

Jalen Thornton + Jordan Jefferson earning backup roles

"They really earned those backup opportunities. We needed them to take a step during fall camp and they did. Jalen and JJ have done a nice job, they're ready to play, and they're playing the best football of their careers right now."

Injury report

"Tony Mathis and Mike O'Laughlin are going to kind of be gameday decisions. I'm not real sure how it's going to play out."

