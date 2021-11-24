Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Quick Hits: Injury Update, Freshman DB Impressing + Is Cowan Done?

    WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday afternoon.
    Thoughts on Kansas

    "I think Kansas is playing their best football. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold. Even before getting to Kansas, we played him when he was at Buffalo. Schematically they're very good in all three phases. If you look back at Buffalo and what they did with that program, they're great talent evaluators and their kids always play extremely hard. You can tell he's got a high level of buy-in there."

    Injury update

    "We're hopeful [LB] Lance Dixon can get back. [WR] Bryce Ford-Wheaton we're hopeful will play. He didn't finish the game the other day, we're hopeful he can play. [CB] Charles Woods, he practiced the other day, but we'll see how he progresses. Until he goes today and tomorrow, I can't give you a firm answer. VanDarius [Cowan] didn't dress on Saturday and his status, I would say is really kind of up to him but he's not injured."

    On Freshman DB Saint McLeod's first start last week

    "I think he played with a lot of confidence. I like his demeanor. He's kind of a guy that's not too high, not too low. He got a little anxious at times, overplayed some things. I thought he was physical. We used him to blitz at times and was successful. So, I was pleased. He'll get the start again this week."

