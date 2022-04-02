Quick Hits: Outsiders Impacting Transfer Decisions, QBs, Replacing Mesidor

"I can tell you confidently and you can ask the kids this, we don't have a culture problem here. You all have been at practice and I think you can notice. I think if there was something really sticking out, you all would notice it. You don't hide it. Those things really don't stick out. If you look at the sidelines and you see how the kids interact and you look at the staff and the player interactions, those are really clear to me. These kids are making decisions and they're not thinking about the program as a whole. They're thinking about themselves individually. I think they're all different. There's a lot of outside influence and some of them get to them better than others. I think you have to look at it from each situation. The way we've gone about it is, I'm very conscious that these are young people and most of them have different reasons behind it and what I try to do is really shelter them because there's been some instances where it's clearly the best interest for that individual and for the program to separate. There have been some where there role was not exactly what they wanted and hey, I get it. I understand. There's also been a few, very few, that have left and I'm like, I really wish they weren't. I really think they had a better opportunity here."